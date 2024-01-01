1 thousand Surinamese dollars to Costa Rican colóns
Convert SRD to CRC at the real exchange rate
SRD to CRC conversion chart
1 SRD = 14.39210 CRC
0
|1 SRD to CRC
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|15.7048
|18.1786
|Low
|14.3087
|14.3087
|Average
|14.8768
|16.4262
|Change
|-7.93%
|-20.83%
1 SRD to CRC stats
The performance of SRD to CRC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.7048 and a 30 day low of 14.3087. This means the 30 day average was 14.8768. The change for SRD to CRC was -7.93.
The performance of SRD to CRC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 18.1786 and a 90 day low of 14.3087. This means the 90 day average was 16.4262. The change for SRD to CRC was -20.83.
|Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Costa Rican Colón
|1 SRD
|14.39210 CRC
|5 SRD
|71.96050 CRC
|10 SRD
|143.92100 CRC
|20 SRD
|287.84200 CRC
|50 SRD
|719.60500 CRC
|100 SRD
|1,439.21000 CRC
|250 SRD
|3,598.02500 CRC
|500 SRD
|7,196.05000 CRC
|1000 SRD
|14,392.10000 CRC
|2000 SRD
|28,784.20000 CRC
|5000 SRD
|71,960.50000 CRC
|10000 SRD
|143,921.00000 CRC