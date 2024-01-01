10 Surinamese dollars to Aruban florins

Convert SRD to AWG at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = ƒ0.05050 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:59
SRD to AWG conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.

AWG
1 SRD to AWGLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.05460.0620
Low0.05040.0504
Average0.05200.0569
Change-6.89%-18.35%
1 SRD to AWG stats

The performance of SRD to AWG in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0546 and a 30 day low of 0.0504. This means the 30 day average was 0.0520. The change for SRD to AWG was -6.89.

The performance of SRD to AWG in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0620 and a 90 day low of 0.0504. This means the 90 day average was 0.0569. The change for SRD to AWG was -18.35.

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Aruban Florin
1 SRD0.05050 AWG
5 SRD0.25252 AWG
10 SRD0.50504 AWG
20 SRD1.01007 AWG
50 SRD2.52518 AWG
100 SRD5.05036 AWG
250 SRD12.62590 AWG
500 SRD25.25180 AWG
1000 SRD50.50360 AWG
2000 SRD101.00720 AWG
5000 SRD252.51800 AWG
10000 SRD505.03600 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Surinamese Dollar
1 AWG19.80060 SRD
5 AWG99.00300 SRD
10 AWG198.00600 SRD
20 AWG396.01200 SRD
50 AWG990.03000 SRD
100 AWG1,980.06000 SRD
250 AWG4,950.15000 SRD
500 AWG9,900.30000 SRD
1000 AWG19,800.60000 SRD
2000 AWG39,601.20000 SRD
5000 AWG99,003.00000 SRD
10000 AWG198,006.00000 SRD