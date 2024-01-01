Sierra Leonean leones to Pakistani rupees today

Convert SLL to PKR at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = ₨0.01215 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:57
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SLL to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 SLL to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.01230.0124
Low0.01210.0120
Average0.01220.0123
Change-0.08%-2.03%
View full history

1 SLL to PKR stats

The performance of SLL to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0123 and a 30 day low of 0.0121. This means the 30 day average was 0.0122. The change for SLL to PKR was -0.08.

The performance of SLL to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0124 and a 90 day low of 0.0120. This means the 90 day average was 0.0123. The change for SLL to PKR was -2.03.

Track market ratesView SLL to PKR chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.3441.3940.95184.49418.0381.5350.792
1 SGD0.74411.0370.70862.85813.4191.1420.589
1 CAD0.7170.96410.68260.59712.9361.1010.568
1 EUR1.0511.4131.466188.82418.9621.6130.833

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leone

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Pakistani Rupee
1 SLL0.01215 PKR
5 SLL0.06077 PKR
10 SLL0.12153 PKR
20 SLL0.24306 PKR
50 SLL0.60766 PKR
100 SLL1.21532 PKR
250 SLL3.03830 PKR
500 SLL6.07660 PKR
1000 SLL12.15320 PKR
2000 SLL24.30640 PKR
5000 SLL60.76600 PKR
10000 SLL121.53200 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 PKR82.28290 SLL
5 PKR411.41450 SLL
10 PKR822.82900 SLL
20 PKR1,645.65800 SLL
50 PKR4,114.14500 SLL
100 PKR8,228.29000 SLL
250 PKR20,570.72500 SLL
500 PKR41,141.45000 SLL
1000 PKR82,282.90000 SLL
2000 PKR164,565.80000 SLL
5000 PKR411,414.50000 SLL
10000 PKR822,829.00000 SLL