Sierra Leonean leones to South Korean wons today

Convert SLL to KRW at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = ₩0.06107 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SLL to KRW conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

KRW
1 SLL to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06200.0620
Low0.05980.0573
Average0.06100.0597
Change1.30%3.86%
View full history

1 SLL to KRW stats

The performance of SLL to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0620 and a 30 day low of 0.0598. This means the 30 day average was 0.0610. The change for SLL to KRW was 1.30.

The performance of SLL to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0620 and a 90 day low of 0.0573. This means the 90 day average was 0.0597. The change for SLL to KRW was 3.86.

Track market ratesView SLL to KRW chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.3431.3940.9584.4718.0261.5330.792
1 SGD0.74411.0380.70762.8813.4191.1410.589
1 CAD0.7170.96410.68160.58912.931.10.568
1 EUR1.0531.4141.468188.92618.9771.6140.833

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sierra Leonean leones to South Korean wons

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SLL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KRW in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SLL to KRW rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sierra Leonean leone

SLL to USD

SLL to SGD

SLL to CAD

SLL to EUR

SLL to INR

SLL to ZAR

SLL to AUD

SLL to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / South Korean Won
1 SLL0.06107 KRW
5 SLL0.30537 KRW
10 SLL0.61074 KRW
20 SLL1.22147 KRW
50 SLL3.05368 KRW
100 SLL6.10735 KRW
250 SLL15.26838 KRW
500 SLL30.53675 KRW
1000 SLL61.07350 KRW
2000 SLL122.14700 KRW
5000 SLL305.36750 KRW
10000 SLL610.73500 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 KRW16.37370 SLL
5 KRW81.86850 SLL
10 KRW163.73700 SLL
20 KRW327.47400 SLL
50 KRW818.68500 SLL
100 KRW1,637.37000 SLL
250 KRW4,093.42500 SLL
500 KRW8,186.85000 SLL
1000 KRW16,373.70000 SLL
2000 KRW32,747.40000 SLL
5000 KRW81,868.50000 SLL
10000 KRW163,737.00000 SLL
20000 KRW327,474.00000 SLL
30000 KRW491,211.00000 SLL
40000 KRW654,948.00000 SLL
50000 KRW818,685.00000 SLL