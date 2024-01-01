5,000 Sierra Leonean leones to Icelandic krónas

Convert SLL to ISK at the real exchange rate

Le1.000 SLL = kr0.006064 ISK

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:22
SLL to ISK conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

ISK
1 SLL to ISKLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00610.0062
Low0.00600.0059
Average0.00610.0060
Change0.25%0.21%
1 SLL to ISK stats

The performance of SLL to ISK in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0061 and a 30 day low of 0.0060. This means the 30 day average was 0.0061. The change for SLL to ISK was 0.25.

The performance of SLL to ISK in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0062 and a 90 day low of 0.0059. This means the 90 day average was 0.0060. The change for SLL to ISK was 0.21.

Top currencies

 USDSGDCADEURINRZARAUDGBP
1 USD11.3431.3940.94984.46718.0061.5320.791
1 SGD0.74511.0380.70762.90313.4091.1410.589
1 CAD0.7170.96310.68160.59112.9161.0990.567
1 EUR1.0541.4151.469189.00718.9741.6140.833

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Icelandic Króna
1 SLL0.00606 ISK
5 SLL0.03032 ISK
10 SLL0.06064 ISK
20 SLL0.12129 ISK
50 SLL0.30322 ISK
100 SLL0.60644 ISK
250 SLL1.51609 ISK
500 SLL3.03217 ISK
1000 SLL6.06435 ISK
2000 SLL12.12870 ISK
5000 SLL30.32175 ISK
10000 SLL60.64350 ISK
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 ISK164.89800 SLL
5 ISK824.49000 SLL
10 ISK1,648.98000 SLL
20 ISK3,297.96000 SLL
50 ISK8,244.90000 SLL
100 ISK16,489.80000 SLL
250 ISK41,224.50000 SLL
500 ISK82,449.00000 SLL
1000 ISK164,898.00000 SLL
2000 ISK329,796.00000 SLL
5000 ISK824,490.00000 SLL
10000 ISK1,648,980.00000 SLL