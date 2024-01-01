2,000 Icelandic krónas to Sierra Leonean leones

Convert ISK to SLL at the real exchange rate

2,000 isk
326,182 sll

kr1.000 ISK = Le163.1 SLL

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

ISK to SLL conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 ISK to SLLLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High165.3400165.7540
Low161.8870161.4010
Average163.8177163.3798
Change-0.18%1.05%
View full history

1 ISK to SLL stats

The performance of ISK to SLL in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 165.3400 and a 30 day low of 161.8870. This means the 30 day average was 163.8177. The change for ISK to SLL was -0.18.

The performance of ISK to SLL in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 165.7540 and a 90 day low of 161.4010. This means the 90 day average was 163.3798. The change for ISK to SLL was 1.05.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 USDEURSGDCADAUDGBPNZDZAR
1 USD10.9171.3271.3871.5360.7811.67818.285
1 EUR1.09111.4471.5141.6760.8521.83119.95
1 SGD0.7540.69111.0461.1580.5891.26513.783
1 CAD0.7210.6610.95611.1070.5631.2113.181

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Icelandic krónas to Sierra Leonean leones

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ISK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SLL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ISK to SLL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Icelandic krónas

ISK to USD

ISK to EUR

ISK to SGD

ISK to CAD

ISK to AUD

ISK to GBP

ISK to NZD

ISK to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Icelandic Króna / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 ISK163.09100 SLL
5 ISK815.45500 SLL
10 ISK1,630.91000 SLL
20 ISK3,261.82000 SLL
50 ISK8,154.55000 SLL
100 ISK16,309.10000 SLL
250 ISK40,772.75000 SLL
500 ISK81,545.50000 SLL
1000 ISK163,091.00000 SLL
2000 ISK326,182.00000 SLL
5000 ISK815,455.00000 SLL
10000 ISK1,630,910.00000 SLL
Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Icelandic Króna
1 SLL0.00613 ISK
5 SLL0.03066 ISK
10 SLL0.06132 ISK
20 SLL0.12263 ISK
50 SLL0.30658 ISK
100 SLL0.61316 ISK
250 SLL1.53289 ISK
500 SLL3.06578 ISK
1000 SLL6.13155 ISK
2000 SLL12.26310 ISK
5000 SLL30.65775 ISK
10000 SLL61.31550 ISK