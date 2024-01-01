10 Sierra Leonean leones to Canadian dollars

Le1.000 SLL = C$0.00006104 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:47
SLL to CAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

CAD
1 SLL to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change0.94%1.72%
1 SLL to CAD stats

The performance of SLL to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for SLL to CAD was 0.94.

The performance of SLL to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for SLL to CAD was 1.72.

Conversion rates Sierra Leonean Leone / Canadian Dollar
1 SLL0.00006 CAD
5 SLL0.00031 CAD
10 SLL0.00061 CAD
20 SLL0.00122 CAD
50 SLL0.00305 CAD
100 SLL0.00610 CAD
250 SLL0.01526 CAD
500 SLL0.03052 CAD
1000 SLL0.06104 CAD
2000 SLL0.12208 CAD
5000 SLL0.30521 CAD
10000 SLL0.61041 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Sierra Leonean Leone
1 CAD16,382.30000 SLL
5 CAD81,911.50000 SLL
10 CAD163,823.00000 SLL
20 CAD327,646.00000 SLL
50 CAD819,115.00000 SLL
100 CAD1,638,230.00000 SLL
250 CAD4,095,575.00000 SLL
500 CAD8,191,150.00000 SLL
1000 CAD16,382,300.00000 SLL
2000 CAD32,764,600.00000 SLL
5000 CAD81,911,500.00000 SLL
10000 CAD163,823,000.00000 SLL