500 Saint Helena pounds to Uzbekistan soms

Convert SHP to UZS at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = so'm16,230 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:18
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to UZS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

UZS
1 SHP to UZSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High16,671.400017,118.6000
Low16,159.000016,159.0000
Average16,474.563316,665.8967
Change-2.44%-3.17%
View full history

1 SHP to UZS stats

The performance of SHP to UZS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 16,671.4000 and a 30 day low of 16,159.0000. This means the 30 day average was 16,474.5633. The change for SHP to UZS was -2.44.

The performance of SHP to UZS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 17,118.6000 and a 90 day low of 16,159.0000. This means the 90 day average was 16,665.8967. The change for SHP to UZS was -3.17.

Track market ratesView SHP to UZS chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5341.34418.0221.3971.703
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9381.69822.7731.7652.152
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6141.41418.9691.471.792
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7520.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Uzbekistan soms

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and UZS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to UZS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pounds

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Uzbekistan Som
1 SHP16,231.60000 UZS
5 SHP81,158.00000 UZS
10 SHP162,316.00000 UZS
20 SHP324,632.00000 UZS
50 SHP811,580.00000 UZS
100 SHP1,623,160.00000 UZS
250 SHP4,057,900.00000 UZS
500 SHP8,115,800.00000 UZS
1000 SHP16,231,600.00000 UZS
2000 SHP32,463,200.00000 UZS
5000 SHP81,158,000.00000 UZS
10000 SHP162,316,000.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Saint Helena Pound
1 UZS0.00006 SHP
5 UZS0.00031 SHP
10 UZS0.00062 SHP
20 UZS0.00123 SHP
50 UZS0.00308 SHP
100 UZS0.00616 SHP
250 UZS0.01540 SHP
500 UZS0.03080 SHP
1000 UZS0.06161 SHP
2000 UZS0.12322 SHP
5000 UZS0.30804 SHP
10000 UZS0.61608 SHP