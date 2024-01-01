1 Saint Helena pound to Nepalese rupees

Convert SHP to NPR at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ₨170.9 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:23
SHP to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

NPR
1 SHP to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High175.4800179.7470
Low170.4150170.4150
Average173.3506175.6229
Change-2.14%-3.69%
1 SHP to NPR stats

The performance of SHP to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 175.4800 and a 30 day low of 170.4150. This means the 30 day average was 173.3506. The change for SHP to NPR was -2.14.

The performance of SHP to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 179.7470 and a 90 day low of 170.4150. This means the 90 day average was 175.6229. The change for SHP to NPR was -3.69.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Nepalese Rupee
1 SHP170.85400 NPR
5 SHP854.27000 NPR
10 SHP1,708.54000 NPR
20 SHP3,417.08000 NPR
50 SHP8,542.70000 NPR
100 SHP17,085.40000 NPR
250 SHP42,713.50000 NPR
500 SHP85,427.00000 NPR
1000 SHP170,854.00000 NPR
2000 SHP341,708.00000 NPR
5000 SHP854,270.00000 NPR
10000 SHP1,708,540.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Saint Helena Pound
1 NPR0.00585 SHP
5 NPR0.02926 SHP
10 NPR0.05853 SHP
20 NPR0.11706 SHP
50 NPR0.29265 SHP
100 NPR0.58530 SHP
250 NPR1.46324 SHP
500 NPR2.92648 SHP
1000 NPR5.85295 SHP
2000 NPR11.70590 SHP
5000 NPR29.26475 SHP
10000 NPR58.52950 SHP