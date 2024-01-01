1 thousand Saint Helena pounds to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert SHP to KWD at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = ك0.3888 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:45
SHP to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

KWD
1 SHP to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.39930.4097
Low0.38800.3880
Average0.39470.3999
Change-2.28%-3.66%
1 SHP to KWD stats

The performance of SHP to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.3993 and a 30 day low of 0.3880. This means the 30 day average was 0.3947. The change for SHP to KWD was -2.28.

The performance of SHP to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4097 and a 90 day low of 0.3880. This means the 90 day average was 0.3999. The change for SHP to KWD was -3.66.

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5321.34318.0961.3961.701
1 GBP1.26411.2011.9361.69822.8761.7642.151
1 EUR1.0530.83311.6121.41419.0471.4691.791
1 AUD0.6530.5160.6210.87711.8140.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 SHP0.38876 KWD
5 SHP1.94382 KWD
10 SHP3.88764 KWD
20 SHP7.77528 KWD
50 SHP19.43820 KWD
100 SHP38.87640 KWD
250 SHP97.19100 KWD
500 SHP194.38200 KWD
1000 SHP388.76400 KWD
2000 SHP777.52800 KWD
5000 SHP1,943.82000 KWD
10000 SHP3,887.64000 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Saint Helena Pound
1 KWD2.57225 SHP
5 KWD12.86125 SHP
10 KWD25.72250 SHP
20 KWD51.44500 SHP
50 KWD128.61250 SHP
100 KWD257.22500 SHP
250 KWD643.06250 SHP
500 KWD1,286.12500 SHP
1000 KWD2,572.25000 SHP
2000 KWD5,144.50000 SHP
5000 KWD12,861.25000 SHP
10000 KWD25,722.50000 SHP