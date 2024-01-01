Saint Helena pounds to Bhutanese ngultrums today

Convert SHP to BTN at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = Nu.106.9 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:31
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SHP to BTN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

BTN
1 SHP to BTNLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High109.6840112.2100
Low106.5410106.5410
Average108.3464109.7419
Change-2.09%-3.52%
View full history

1 SHP to BTN stats

The performance of SHP to BTN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 109.6840 and a 30 day low of 106.5410. This means the 30 day average was 108.3464. The change for SHP to BTN was -2.09.

The performance of SHP to BTN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 112.2100 and a 90 day low of 106.5410. This means the 90 day average was 109.7419. The change for SHP to BTN was -3.52.

Track market ratesView SHP to BTN chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPEURAUDSGDZARCADNZD
1 USD10.7910.951.5331.34318.0721.3961.703
1 GBP1.26511.2011.9391.69922.8551.7652.154
1 EUR1.0530.83211.6141.41419.0231.4691.793
1 AUD0.6520.5160.6210.87611.7890.9111.111

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saint Helena pound

SHP to USD

SHP to GBP

SHP to EUR

SHP to AUD

SHP to SGD

SHP to ZAR

SHP to CAD

SHP to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 SHP106.87200 BTN
5 SHP534.36000 BTN
10 SHP1,068.72000 BTN
20 SHP2,137.44000 BTN
50 SHP5,343.60000 BTN
100 SHP10,687.20000 BTN
250 SHP26,718.00000 BTN
500 SHP53,436.00000 BTN
1000 SHP106,872.00000 BTN
2000 SHP213,744.00000 BTN
5000 SHP534,360.00000 BTN
10000 SHP1,068,720.00000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Saint Helena Pound
1 BTN0.00936 SHP
5 BTN0.04679 SHP
10 BTN0.09357 SHP
20 BTN0.18714 SHP
50 BTN0.46785 SHP
100 BTN0.93570 SHP
250 BTN2.33925 SHP
500 BTN4.67850 SHP
1000 BTN9.35700 SHP
2000 BTN18.71400 SHP
5000 BTN46.78500 SHP
10000 BTN93.57000 SHP