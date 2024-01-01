5 Saint Helena pounds to United Arab Emirates dirhams

Convert SHP to AED at the real exchange rate

£1.000 SHP = د.إ4.640 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:04
SHP to AED conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

AED
1 SHP to AEDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.78954.9317
Low4.63474.6347
Average4.72404.7993
Change-2.67%-4.40%
1 SHP to AED stats

The performance of SHP to AED in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.7895 and a 30 day low of 4.6347. This means the 30 day average was 4.7240. The change for SHP to AED was -2.67.

The performance of SHP to AED in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.9317 and a 90 day low of 4.6347. This means the 90 day average was 4.7993. The change for SHP to AED was -4.40.

How to convert Saint Helena pounds to United Arab Emirates dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AED in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SHP to AED rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SHP4.64022 AED
5 SHP23.20110 AED
10 SHP46.40220 AED
20 SHP92.80440 AED
50 SHP232.01100 AED
100 SHP464.02200 AED
250 SHP1,160.05500 AED
500 SHP2,320.11000 AED
1000 SHP4,640.22000 AED
2000 SHP9,280.44000 AED
5000 SHP23,201.10000 AED
10000 SHP46,402.20000 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Saint Helena Pound
1 AED0.21551 SHP
5 AED1.07754 SHP
10 AED2.15507 SHP
20 AED4.31014 SHP
50 AED10.77535 SHP
100 AED21.55070 SHP
250 AED53.87675 SHP
500 AED107.75350 SHP
1000 AED215.50700 SHP
2000 AED431.01400 SHP
5000 AED1,077.53500 SHP
10000 AED2,155.07000 SHP