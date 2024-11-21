5 Singapore dollars to Omani rials

Convert SGD to OMR at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ر.ع.0.2865 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:59
SGD to OMR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

OMR
1 SGD to OMRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.29310.3007
Low0.28600.2860
Average0.28980.2940
Change-2.05%-3.20%
1 SGD to OMR stats

The performance of SGD to OMR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.2931 and a 30 day low of 0.2860. This means the 30 day average was 0.2898. The change for SGD to OMR was -2.05.

The performance of SGD to OMR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.3007 and a 90 day low of 0.2860. This means the 90 day average was 0.2940. The change for SGD to OMR was -3.20.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Omani Rial
1 SGD0.28645 OMR
5 SGD1.43226 OMR
10 SGD2.86451 OMR
20 SGD5.72902 OMR
50 SGD14.32255 OMR
100 SGD28.64510 OMR
250 SGD71.61275 OMR
500 SGD143.22550 OMR
1000 SGD286.45100 OMR
2000 SGD572.90200 OMR
5000 SGD1,432.25500 OMR
10000 SGD2,864.51000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Singapore Dollar
1 OMR3.49100 SGD
5 OMR17.45500 SGD
10 OMR34.91000 SGD
20 OMR69.82000 SGD
50 OMR174.55000 SGD
100 OMR349.10000 SGD
250 OMR872.75000 SGD
500 OMR1,745.50000 SGD
1000 OMR3,491.00000 SGD
2000 OMR6,982.00000 SGD
5000 OMR17,455.00000 SGD
10000 OMR34,910.00000 SGD