1 Singapore dollar to Mongolian tugriks

Convert SGD to MNT at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₮2,541 MNT

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:39
SGD to MNT conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

MNT
1 SGD to MNTLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,592.33002,645.3700
Low2,535.69002,535.6900
Average2,563.31572,589.5860
Change-1.48%-2.21%
1 SGD to MNT stats

The performance of SGD to MNT in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,592.3300 and a 30 day low of 2,535.6900. This means the 30 day average was 2,563.3157. The change for SGD to MNT was -1.48.

The performance of SGD to MNT in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,645.3700 and a 90 day low of 2,535.6900. This means the 90 day average was 2,589.5860. The change for SGD to MNT was -2.21.

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9511.5360.79284.4997.2414.463
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05216,753.911.6160.83388.8977.6184.695
1 AUD0.65110,366.40.61910.51555.0054.7132.905

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SGD2,541.04000 MNT
5 SGD12,705.20000 MNT
10 SGD25,410.40000 MNT
20 SGD50,820.80000 MNT
50 SGD127,052.00000 MNT
100 SGD254,104.00000 MNT
250 SGD635,260.00000 MNT
500 SGD1,270,520.00000 MNT
1000 SGD2,541,040.00000 MNT
2000 SGD5,082,080.00000 MNT
5000 SGD12,705,200.00000 MNT
10000 SGD25,410,400.00000 MNT
Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Singapore Dollar
1 MNT0.00039 SGD
5 MNT0.00197 SGD
10 MNT0.00394 SGD
20 MNT0.00787 SGD
50 MNT0.01968 SGD
100 MNT0.03935 SGD
250 MNT0.09838 SGD
500 MNT0.19677 SGD
1000 MNT0.39354 SGD
2000 MNT0.78708 SGD
5000 MNT1.96770 SGD
10000 MNT3.93539 SGD