5000 Mongolian tugriks to Singapore dollars

Convert MNT to SGD at the real exchange rate

5000 mnt
1.98 sgd

1.00000 MNT = 0.00040 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:17 UTC
MNT to SGD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 MNT → 0 SGD
Mid market rate

Conversion rates Mongolian Tugrik / Singapore Dollar
1 MNT0.00040 SGD
5 MNT0.00198 SGD
10 MNT0.00396 SGD
20 MNT0.00792 SGD
50 MNT0.01979 SGD
100 MNT0.03958 SGD
250 MNT0.09894 SGD
500 MNT0.19789 SGD
1000 MNT0.39578 SGD
2000 MNT0.79155 SGD
5000 MNT1.97889 SGD
10000 MNT3.95777 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Mongolian Tugrik
1 SGD2526.67000 MNT
5 SGD12633.35000 MNT
10 SGD25266.70000 MNT
20 SGD50533.40000 MNT
50 SGD126333.50000 MNT
100 SGD252667.00000 MNT
250 SGD631667.50000 MNT
500 SGD1263335.00000 MNT
1000 SGD2526670.00000 MNT
2000 SGD5053340.00000 MNT
5000 SGD12633350.00000 MNT
10000 SGD25266700.00000 MNT