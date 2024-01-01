5 Singapore dollars to Lebanese pounds

Convert SGD to LBP at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ل.ل.66,690 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:26
We can't send money between these currencies

SGD to LBP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

Mid market rate

LBP
1 SGD to LBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High68,141.200069,915.9000
Low66,501.200066,501.2000
Average67,390.823368,363.0111
Change-1.94%-3.09%
1 SGD to LBP stats

The performance of SGD to LBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 68,141.2000 and a 30 day low of 66,501.2000. This means the 30 day average was 67,390.8233. The change for SGD to LBP was -1.94.

The performance of SGD to LBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 69,915.9000 and a 90 day low of 66,501.2000. This means the 90 day average was 68,363.0111. The change for SGD to LBP was -3.09.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Lebanese Pound
1 SGD66,688.50000 LBP
5 SGD333,442.50000 LBP
10 SGD666,885.00000 LBP
20 SGD1,333,770.00000 LBP
50 SGD3,334,425.00000 LBP
100 SGD6,668,850.00000 LBP
250 SGD16,672,125.00000 LBP
500 SGD33,344,250.00000 LBP
1000 SGD66,688,500.00000 LBP
2000 SGD133,377,000.00000 LBP
5000 SGD333,442,500.00000 LBP
10000 SGD666,885,000.00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Singapore Dollar
1 LBP0.00001 SGD
5 LBP0.00007 SGD
10 LBP0.00015 SGD
20 LBP0.00030 SGD
50 LBP0.00075 SGD
100 LBP0.00150 SGD
250 LBP0.00375 SGD
500 LBP0.00750 SGD
1000 LBP0.01500 SGD
2000 LBP0.02999 SGD
5000 LBP0.07498 SGD
10000 LBP0.14995 SGD