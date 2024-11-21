2,000 Singapore dollars to South Korean wons
Convert SGD to KRW at the real exchange rate
SGD to KRW conversion chart
1 SGD = 1,042.16000 KRW
0
|1 SGD to KRW
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1,054.9000
|1,054.9000
|Low
|1,039.1400
|1,017.5200
|Average
|1,045.6813
|1,034.4707
|Change
|-0.45%
|2.39%
|View full history
1 SGD to KRW stats
The performance of SGD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,054.9000 and a 30 day low of 1,039.1400. This means the 30 day average was 1,045.6813. The change for SGD to KRW was -0.45.
The performance of SGD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,054.9000 and a 90 day low of 1,017.5200. This means the 90 day average was 1,034.4707. The change for SGD to KRW was 2.39.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / South Korean Won
|1 SGD
|1,042.16000 KRW
|5 SGD
|5,210.80000 KRW
|10 SGD
|10,421.60000 KRW
|20 SGD
|20,843.20000 KRW
|50 SGD
|52,108.00000 KRW
|100 SGD
|104,216.00000 KRW
|250 SGD
|260,540.00000 KRW
|500 SGD
|521,080.00000 KRW
|1000 SGD
|1,042,160.00000 KRW
|2000 SGD
|2,084,320.00000 KRW
|5000 SGD
|5,210,800.00000 KRW
|10000 SGD
|10,421,600.00000 KRW
|Conversion rates South Korean Won / Singapore Dollar
|1 KRW
|0.00096 SGD
|5 KRW
|0.00480 SGD
|10 KRW
|0.00960 SGD
|20 KRW
|0.01919 SGD
|50 KRW
|0.04798 SGD
|100 KRW
|0.09595 SGD
|250 KRW
|0.23989 SGD
|500 KRW
|0.47977 SGD
|1000 KRW
|0.95954 SGD
|2000 KRW
|1.91909 SGD
|5000 KRW
|4.79772 SGD
|10000 KRW
|9.59543 SGD
|20000 KRW
|19.19086 SGD
|30000 KRW
|28.78629 SGD
|40000 KRW
|38.38172 SGD
|50000 KRW
|47.97715 SGD