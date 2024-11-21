1 Singapore dollar to South Korean wons

Convert SGD to KRW at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = ₩1,042 KRW

Mid-market exchange rate at 09:18
0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

KRW
1 SGD to KRWLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,054.90001,054.9000
Low1,039.14001,017.5200
Average1,045.69301,034.4746
Change-0.42%2.42%
1 SGD to KRW stats

The performance of SGD to KRW in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,054.9000 and a 30 day low of 1,039.1400. This means the 30 day average was 1,045.6930. The change for SGD to KRW was -0.42.

The performance of SGD to KRW in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,054.9000 and a 90 day low of 1,017.5200. This means the 90 day average was 1,034.4746. The change for SGD to KRW was 2.42.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / South Korean Won
1 SGD1,042.16000 KRW
5 SGD5,210.80000 KRW
10 SGD10,421.60000 KRW
20 SGD20,843.20000 KRW
50 SGD52,108.00000 KRW
100 SGD104,216.00000 KRW
250 SGD260,540.00000 KRW
500 SGD521,080.00000 KRW
1000 SGD1,042,160.00000 KRW
2000 SGD2,084,320.00000 KRW
5000 SGD5,210,800.00000 KRW
10000 SGD10,421,600.00000 KRW
Conversion rates South Korean Won / Singapore Dollar
1 KRW0.00096 SGD
5 KRW0.00480 SGD
10 KRW0.00960 SGD
20 KRW0.01919 SGD
50 KRW0.04798 SGD
100 KRW0.09595 SGD
250 KRW0.23989 SGD
500 KRW0.47977 SGD
1000 KRW0.95954 SGD
2000 KRW1.91909 SGD
5000 KRW4.79772 SGD
10000 KRW9.59543 SGD
20000 KRW19.19086 SGD
30000 KRW28.78629 SGD
40000 KRW38.38172 SGD
50000 KRW47.97715 SGD