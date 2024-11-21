1 Singapore dollar to Fijian dollars

Convert SGD to FJD at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = FJ$1.700 FJD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:35
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

SGD to FJD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

FJD
1 SGD to FJDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.72531.7253
Low1.68941.6884
Average1.70811.7092
Change-0.67%-0.04%
View full history

1 SGD to FJD stats

The performance of SGD to FJD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.7253 and a 30 day low of 1.6894. This means the 30 day average was 1.7081. The change for SGD to FJD was -0.67.

The performance of SGD to FJD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.7253 and a 90 day low of 1.6884. This means the 90 day average was 1.7092. The change for SGD to FJD was -0.04.

Track market ratesView SGD to FJD chart

Top currencies

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.951.5340.79184.4787.2414.468
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05316,764.211.6150.83388.937.6224.703
1 AUD0.65210,379.10.61910.51655.0584.7192.912

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Singapore dollars to Fijian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SGD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and FJD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SGD to FJD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Singapore dollar

SGD to USD

SGD to IDR

SGD to EUR

SGD to AUD

SGD to GBP

SGD to INR

SGD to CNY

SGD to MYR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Fijian Dollar
1 SGD1.69974 FJD
5 SGD8.49870 FJD
10 SGD16.99740 FJD
20 SGD33.99480 FJD
50 SGD84.98700 FJD
100 SGD169.97400 FJD
250 SGD424.93500 FJD
500 SGD849.87000 FJD
1000 SGD1,699.74000 FJD
2000 SGD3,399.48000 FJD
5000 SGD8,498.70000 FJD
10000 SGD16,997.40000 FJD
Conversion rates Fijian Dollar / Singapore Dollar
1 FJD0.58833 SGD
5 FJD2.94163 SGD
10 FJD5.88326 SGD
20 FJD11.76652 SGD
50 FJD29.41630 SGD
100 FJD58.83260 SGD
250 FJD147.08150 SGD
500 FJD294.16300 SGD
1000 FJD588.32600 SGD
2000 FJD1,176.65200 SGD
5000 FJD2,941.63000 SGD
10000 FJD5,883.26000 SGD