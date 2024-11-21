100 Singapore dollars to Swiss francs

Convert SGD to CHF at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = SFr.0.6580 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:15
Updated a few seconds ago
1 SGD to CHFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.66190.6619
Low0.65390.6459
Average0.65800.6557
Change0.06%0.98%
1 SGD to CHF stats

The performance of SGD to CHF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.6619 and a 30 day low of 0.6539. This means the 30 day average was 0.6580. The change for SGD to CHF was 0.06.

The performance of SGD to CHF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.6619 and a 90 day low of 0.6459. This means the 90 day average was 0.6557. The change for SGD to CHF was 0.98.

 USDIDREURAUDGBPINRCNYMYR
1 USD115,9250.9491.5350.79184.4737.244.468
1 IDR010000.00500
1 EUR1.05416,777.811.6170.83388.9967.6284.708
1 AUD0.65210,377.50.61910.51555.0474.7182.912

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Swiss Franc
1 SGD0.65799 CHF
5 SGD3.28995 CHF
10 SGD6.57989 CHF
20 SGD13.15978 CHF
50 SGD32.89945 CHF
100 SGD65.79890 CHF
250 SGD164.49725 CHF
500 SGD328.99450 CHF
1000 SGD657.98900 CHF
2000 SGD1,315.97800 CHF
5000 SGD3,289.94500 CHF
10000 SGD6,579.89000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Singapore Dollar
1 CHF1.51978 SGD
5 CHF7.59890 SGD
10 CHF15.19780 SGD
20 CHF30.39560 SGD
50 CHF75.98900 SGD
100 CHF151.97800 SGD
250 CHF379.94500 SGD
500 CHF759.89000 SGD
1000 CHF1,519.78000 SGD
2000 CHF3,039.56000 SGD
5000 CHF7,598.90000 SGD
10000 CHF15,197.80000 SGD