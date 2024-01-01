50 Singapore dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks

Convert SGD to BAM at the real exchange rate

S$1.000 SGD = KM1.382 BAM

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:53
SGD to BAM conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

BAM
1 SGD to BAMLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1.38291.3829
Low1.36061.3432
Average1.37201.3648
Change0.46%2.93%
1 SGD to BAM stats

The performance of SGD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3829 and a 30 day low of 1.3606. This means the 30 day average was 1.3720. The change for SGD to BAM was 0.46.

The performance of SGD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3829 and a 90 day low of 1.3432. This means the 90 day average was 1.3648. The change for SGD to BAM was 2.93.

Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
1 SGD1.38248 BAM
5 SGD6.91240 BAM
10 SGD13.82480 BAM
20 SGD27.64960 BAM
50 SGD69.12400 BAM
100 SGD138.24800 BAM
250 SGD345.62000 BAM
500 SGD691.24000 BAM
1000 SGD1,382.48000 BAM
2000 SGD2,764.96000 BAM
5000 SGD6,912.40000 BAM
10000 SGD13,824.80000 BAM
Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Singapore Dollar
1 BAM0.72334 SGD
5 BAM3.61669 SGD
10 BAM7.23337 SGD
20 BAM14.46674 SGD
50 BAM36.16685 SGD
100 BAM72.33370 SGD
250 BAM180.83425 SGD
500 BAM361.66850 SGD
1000 BAM723.33700 SGD
2000 BAM1,446.67400 SGD
5000 BAM3,616.68500 SGD
10000 BAM7,233.37000 SGD