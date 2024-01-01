50 Singapore dollars to Bosnia-Herzegovina convertible marks
Convert SGD to BAM at the real exchange rate
SGD to BAM conversion chart
1 SGD = 1.38248 BAM
0
|1 SGD to BAM
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|1.3829
|1.3829
|Low
|1.3606
|1.3432
|Average
|1.3720
|1.3648
|Change
|0.46%
|2.93%
1 SGD to BAM stats
The performance of SGD to BAM in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1.3829 and a 30 day low of 1.3606. This means the 30 day average was 1.3720. The change for SGD to BAM was 0.46.
The performance of SGD to BAM in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1.3829 and a 90 day low of 1.3432. This means the 90 day average was 1.3648. The change for SGD to BAM was 2.93.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark
|1 SGD
|1.38248 BAM
|5 SGD
|6.91240 BAM
|10 SGD
|13.82480 BAM
|20 SGD
|27.64960 BAM
|50 SGD
|69.12400 BAM
|100 SGD
|138.24800 BAM
|250 SGD
|345.62000 BAM
|500 SGD
|691.24000 BAM
|1000 SGD
|1,382.48000 BAM
|2000 SGD
|2,764.96000 BAM
|5000 SGD
|6,912.40000 BAM
|10000 SGD
|13,824.80000 BAM
|Conversion rates Bosnia-Herzegovina Convertible Mark / Singapore Dollar
|1 BAM
|0.72334 SGD
|5 BAM
|3.61669 SGD
|10 BAM
|7.23337 SGD
|20 BAM
|14.46674 SGD
|50 BAM
|36.16685 SGD
|100 BAM
|72.33370 SGD
|250 BAM
|180.83425 SGD
|500 BAM
|361.66850 SGD
|1000 BAM
|723.33700 SGD
|2000 BAM
|1,446.67400 SGD
|5000 BAM
|3,616.68500 SGD
|10000 BAM
|7,233.37000 SGD