500 Swedish kronor to Mauritian rupees

Convert SEK to MUR at the real exchange rate

kr1.000 SEK = ₨4.222 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:20
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SEK to MUR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

MUR
1 SEK to MURLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High4.36864.5588
Low4.22254.2225
Average4.30524.4247
Change-3.29%-6.82%
View full history

1 SEK to MUR stats

The performance of SEK to MUR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 4.3686 and a 30 day low of 4.2225. This means the 30 day average was 4.3052. The change for SEK to MUR was -3.29.

The performance of SEK to MUR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 4.5588 and a 90 day low of 4.2225. This means the 90 day average was 4.4247. The change for SEK to MUR was -6.82.

Track market ratesView SEK to MUR chart

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPDKKNOKINRCADPLN
1 USD10.9480.797.06911.04284.4461.3964.107
1 EUR1.05510.8347.45911.65289.1081.4734.334
1 GBP1.2651.19918.94613.974106.8631.7675.198
1 DKK0.1410.1340.11211.56211.9460.1980.581

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swedish kronor to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SEK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SEK to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swedish kronor

SEK to USD

SEK to EUR

SEK to GBP

SEK to DKK

SEK to NOK

SEK to INR

SEK to CAD

SEK to PLN

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swedish Krona / Mauritian Rupee
1 SEK4.22247 MUR
5 SEK21.11235 MUR
10 SEK42.22470 MUR
20 SEK84.44940 MUR
50 SEK211.12350 MUR
100 SEK422.24700 MUR
250 SEK1,055.61750 MUR
500 SEK2,111.23500 MUR
1000 SEK4,222.47000 MUR
2000 SEK8,444.94000 MUR
5000 SEK21,112.35000 MUR
10000 SEK42,224.70000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Swedish Krona
1 MUR0.23683 SEK
5 MUR1.18414 SEK
10 MUR2.36828 SEK
20 MUR4.73656 SEK
50 MUR11.84140 SEK
100 MUR23.68280 SEK
250 MUR59.20700 SEK
500 MUR118.41400 SEK
1000 MUR236.82800 SEK
2000 MUR473.65600 SEK
5000 MUR1,184.14000 SEK
10000 MUR2,368.28000 SEK