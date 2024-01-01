Saudi riyals to Salvadoran colóns today

Convert SAR to SVC at the real exchange rate

SR1.000 SAR = ₡2.331 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:57
Track the exchange rate

SAR to SVC conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

SVC
1 SAR to SVCLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.33112.3329
Low2.32862.3286
Average2.32972.3307
Change0.04%-0.05%
1 SAR to SVC stats

The performance of SAR to SVC in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.3311 and a 30 day low of 2.3286. This means the 30 day average was 2.3297. The change for SAR to SVC was 0.04.

The performance of SAR to SVC in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.3329 and a 90 day low of 2.3286. This means the 90 day average was 2.3307. The change for SAR to SVC was -0.05.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Salvadoran Colón
1 SAR2.33063 SVC
5 SAR11.65315 SVC
10 SAR23.30630 SVC
20 SAR46.61260 SVC
50 SAR116.53150 SVC
100 SAR233.06300 SVC
250 SAR582.65750 SVC
500 SAR1,165.31500 SVC
1000 SAR2,330.63000 SVC
2000 SAR4,661.26000 SVC
5000 SAR11,653.15000 SVC
10000 SAR23,306.30000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Saudi Riyal
1 SVC0.42907 SAR
5 SVC2.14535 SAR
10 SVC4.29069 SAR
20 SVC8.58138 SAR
50 SVC21.45345 SAR
100 SVC42.90690 SAR
250 SVC107.26725 SAR
500 SVC214.53450 SAR
1000 SVC429.06900 SAR
2000 SVC858.13800 SAR
5000 SVC2,145.34500 SAR
10000 SVC4,290.69000 SAR