1 Saudi riyal to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert SAR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 sar
83.13 lkr

1.00000 SAR = 83.12600 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:38
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.855661.0831589.81431.463171.647750.95224518.4141
1 GBP1.1686911.2659104.9681.710041.925761.1128821.5209
1 USD0.923250.789952182.91951.350851.521260.8791517.0005
1 INR0.01113410.009526730.012059910.01629110.01834620.01060250.205024

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Sri Lankan rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to LKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyal

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SAR83.12600 LKR
5 SAR415.63000 LKR
10 SAR831.26000 LKR
20 SAR1662.52000 LKR
50 SAR4156.30000 LKR
100 SAR8312.60000 LKR
250 SAR20781.50000 LKR
500 SAR41563.00000 LKR
1000 SAR83126.00000 LKR
2000 SAR166252.00000 LKR
5000 SAR415630.00000 LKR
10000 SAR831260.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Saudi Riyal
1 LKR0.01203 SAR
5 LKR0.06015 SAR
10 LKR0.12030 SAR
20 LKR0.24060 SAR
50 LKR0.60150 SAR
100 LKR1.20299 SAR
250 LKR3.00747 SAR
500 LKR6.01495 SAR
1000 LKR12.02990 SAR
2000 LKR24.05980 SAR
5000 LKR60.14950 SAR
10000 LKR120.29900 SAR