1 thousand Saudi riyals to Ghanaian cedis

Convert SAR to GHS at the real exchange rate

1,000 sar
3,274.36 ghs

1.00000 SAR = 3.27436 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 14:00
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8560051.0822589.75211.462171.646760.9522218.4037
1 GBP1.1682211.26425104.8461.708061.923691.112421.4986
1 USD0.9240.790983182.9311.351051.521610.8798517.005
1 INR0.01114180.009537840.012058210.01629130.01834790.01060940.20505

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SAR3.27436 GHS
5 SAR16.37180 GHS
10 SAR32.74360 GHS
20 SAR65.48720 GHS
50 SAR163.71800 GHS
100 SAR327.43600 GHS
250 SAR818.59000 GHS
500 SAR1637.18000 GHS
1000 SAR3274.36000 GHS
2000 SAR6548.72000 GHS
5000 SAR16371.80000 GHS
10000 SAR32743.60000 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Saudi Riyal
1 GHS0.30540 SAR
5 GHS1.52702 SAR
10 GHS3.05403 SAR
20 GHS6.10806 SAR
50 GHS15.27015 SAR
100 GHS30.54030 SAR
250 GHS76.35075 SAR
500 GHS152.70150 SAR
1000 GHS305.40300 SAR
2000 GHS610.80600 SAR
5000 GHS1527.01500 SAR
10000 GHS3054.03000 SAR