1 ghs
0.33 sar

1.00000 GHS = 0.33250 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate
As of 1 min ago, 1 GHS → 0 SAR
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Saudi Riyal
1 GHS0.33250 SAR
5 GHS1.66250 SAR
10 GHS3.32500 SAR
20 GHS6.65000 SAR
50 GHS16.62500 SAR
100 GHS33.25000 SAR
250 GHS83.12500 SAR
500 GHS166.25000 SAR
1000 GHS332.50000 SAR
2000 GHS665.00000 SAR
5000 GHS1662.50000 SAR
10000 GHS3325.00000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Ghanaian Cedi
1 SAR3.00752 GHS
5 SAR15.03760 GHS
10 SAR30.07520 GHS
20 SAR60.15040 GHS
50 SAR150.37600 GHS
100 SAR300.75200 GHS
250 SAR751.88000 GHS
500 SAR1503.76000 GHS
1000 SAR3007.52000 GHS
2000 SAR6015.04000 GHS
5000 SAR15037.60000 GHS
10000 SAR30075.20000 GHS