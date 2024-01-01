50 Saudi riyals to Algerian dinars

Convert SAR to DZD at the real exchange rate

50 sar
1,791.04 dzd

1.00000 SAR = 35.82070 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:49
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8560551.081989.73181.462351.646480.9522418.4028
1 GBP1.1681511.26385104.8231.708281.923381.1123621.4977
1 USD0.92430.791233182.93911.351651.521840.8801517.0097
1 INR0.01114430.009539930.01205710.01629690.01834890.0106120.205087

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Algerian Dinar
1 SAR35.82070 DZD
5 SAR179.10350 DZD
10 SAR358.20700 DZD
20 SAR716.41400 DZD
50 SAR1791.03500 DZD
100 SAR3582.07000 DZD
250 SAR8955.17500 DZD
500 SAR17910.35000 DZD
1000 SAR35820.70000 DZD
2000 SAR71641.40000 DZD
5000 SAR179103.50000 DZD
10000 SAR358207.00000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Saudi Riyal
1 DZD0.02792 SAR
5 DZD0.13958 SAR
10 DZD0.27917 SAR
20 DZD0.55834 SAR
50 DZD1.39585 SAR
100 DZD2.79169 SAR
250 DZD6.97923 SAR
500 DZD13.95845 SAR
1000 DZD27.91690 SAR
2000 DZD55.83380 SAR
5000 DZD139.58450 SAR
10000 DZD279.16900 SAR