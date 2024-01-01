1 thousand Saudi riyals to Dominican pesos

Convert SAR to DOP at the real exchange rate

1,000 sar
15,632.80 dop

1.00000 SAR = 15.63280 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:48
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINRPKRCADEURPHPAUDGBP
1 USD182.94279.051.351550.9243556.02791.521720.791296
1 INR0.012056913.364480.01629550.01114470.6755230.01834730.00954058
1 PKR0.003583590.29722310.00484340.003312460.2007810.005453230.00283568
1 CAD0.73989161.3666206.46710.68391341.45461.125910.585473

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Dominican pesos

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DOP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to DOP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Saudi riyals

SAR to USD

SAR to INR

SAR to PKR

SAR to CAD

SAR to EUR

SAR to PHP

SAR to AUD

SAR to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Dominican Peso
1 SAR15.63280 DOP
5 SAR78.16400 DOP
10 SAR156.32800 DOP
20 SAR312.65600 DOP
50 SAR781.64000 DOP
100 SAR1563.28000 DOP
250 SAR3908.20000 DOP
500 SAR7816.40000 DOP
1000 SAR15632.80000 DOP
2000 SAR31265.60000 DOP
5000 SAR78164.00000 DOP
10000 SAR156328.00000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Saudi Riyal
1 DOP0.06397 SAR
5 DOP0.31984 SAR
10 DOP0.63968 SAR
20 DOP1.27936 SAR
50 DOP3.19840 SAR
100 DOP6.39680 SAR
250 DOP15.99200 SAR
500 DOP31.98400 SAR
1000 DOP63.96800 SAR
2000 DOP127.93600 SAR
5000 DOP319.84000 SAR
10000 DOP639.68000 SAR