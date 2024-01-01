1 Rwandan franc to US dollars

Convert RWF to USD

1 rwf
0.00 usd

1.00000 RWF = 0.00078 USD

Mid-market exchange rate at 03:17


Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / US Dollar
1 RWF0.00078 USD
5 RWF0.00392 USD
10 RWF0.00784 USD
20 RWF0.01569 USD
50 RWF0.03922 USD
100 RWF0.07843 USD
250 RWF0.19608 USD
500 RWF0.39216 USD
1000 RWF0.78432 USD
2000 RWF1.56863 USD
5000 RWF3.92158 USD
10000 RWF7.84316 USD
Conversion rates US Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 USD1275.00000 RWF
5 USD6375.00000 RWF
10 USD12750.00000 RWF
20 USD25500.00000 RWF
50 USD63750.00000 RWF
100 USD127500.00000 RWF
250 USD318750.00000 RWF
500 USD637500.00000 RWF
1000 USD1275000.00000 RWF
2000 USD2550000.00000 RWF
5000 USD6375000.00000 RWF
10000 USD12750000.00000 RWF