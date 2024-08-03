20 US dollars to Rwandan francs

Convert USD to RWF at the real exchange rate

20 usd
26,294 rwf

$1.000 USD = R₣1,315 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:38
USD to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 USD to RWFLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High1,318.54001,318.5400
Low1,311.38001,291.9400
Average1,314.01901,306.5671
Change0.20%1.76%
1 USD to RWF stats

The performance of USD to RWF in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 1,318.5400 and a 30 day low of 1,311.3800. This means the 30 day average was 1,314.0190. The change for USD to RWF was 0.20.

The performance of USD to RWF in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 1,318.5400 and a 90 day low of 1,291.9400. This means the 90 day average was 1,306.5671. The change for USD to RWF was 1.76.

Top currencies

 KRWINRJPYCADEURGBPCNYMXN
1 KRW10.0620.1080.0010.0010.0010.0050.014
1 INR16.20611.7490.0170.0110.0090.0860.229
1 JPY9.2680.57210.0090.0060.0050.0490.131
1 CAD978.95860.408105.62610.6610.5635.16813.822

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates US Dollar / Rwandan Franc
1 USD1,314.70000 RWF
5 USD6,573.50000 RWF
10 USD13,147.00000 RWF
20 USD26,294.00000 RWF
50 USD65,735.00000 RWF
100 USD131,470.00000 RWF
250 USD328,675.00000 RWF
500 USD657,350.00000 RWF
1000 USD1,314,700.00000 RWF
2000 USD2,629,400.00000 RWF
5000 USD6,573,500.00000 RWF
10000 USD13,147,000.00000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / US Dollar
1 RWF0.00076 USD
5 RWF0.00380 USD
10 RWF0.00761 USD
20 RWF0.01521 USD
50 RWF0.03803 USD
100 RWF0.07606 USD
250 RWF0.19016 USD
500 RWF0.38032 USD
1000 RWF0.76063 USD
2000 RWF1.52126 USD
5000 RWF3.80316 USD
10000 RWF7.60632 USD