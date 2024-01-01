50 Rwandan francs to Tanzanian shillings

Convert RWF to TZS at the real exchange rate

50 rwf
99.65 tzs

1.00000 RWF = 1.99292 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:24
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.92621.348350.7938081.344851.5241618.967882.9512
1 EUR1.0796511.455750.857091.451971.6455620.478689.5583
1 CAD0.7416470.68693310.5887260.9974041.1303914.067461.5205
1 GBP1.259751.166741.6985811.694171.9200623.8947104.498

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 RWF1.99292 TZS
5 RWF9.96460 TZS
10 RWF19.92920 TZS
20 RWF39.85840 TZS
50 RWF99.64600 TZS
100 RWF199.29200 TZS
250 RWF498.23000 TZS
500 RWF996.46000 TZS
1000 RWF1992.92000 TZS
2000 RWF3985.84000 TZS
5000 RWF9964.60000 TZS
10000 RWF19929.20000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 TZS0.50178 RWF
5 TZS2.50889 RWF
10 TZS5.01777 RWF
20 TZS10.03554 RWF
50 TZS25.08885 RWF
100 TZS50.17770 RWF
250 TZS125.44425 RWF
500 TZS250.88850 RWF
1000 TZS501.77700 RWF
2000 TZS1003.55400 RWF
5000 TZS2508.88500 RWF
10000 TZS5017.77000 RWF