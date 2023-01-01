20 Tanzanian shillings to Rwandan francs

Convert TZS to RWF at the real exchange rate

20 tzs
10 rwf

1.00000 TZS = 0.48415 RWF

Mid-market exchange rate at 7:32 UTC
Track the exchange rate
50+ currencies in one account

TZS to RWF conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 1 TZS → 0 RWF
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1EUR10.86661.051387.5291.44581.656760.9641518.9139
1GBP1.1539311.21315101.0041.668381.911831.1125721.8258
1USD0.95120.8243183.25791.375251.575920.917117.991
1INR0.01142480.009900570.012010910.0165180.01892820.01101520.216088

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Tanzanian shillings to Rwandan francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select TZS in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RWF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current TZS to RWF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Tanzanian shillings

TZS to USD

TZS to SGD

TZS to CAD

TZS to AUD

TZS to GBP

TZS to ZAR

TZS to INR

TZS to EUR

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Rwandan Franc
1 TZS0.48415 RWF
5 TZS2.42074 RWF
10 TZS4.84148 RWF
20 TZS9.68296 RWF
50 TZS24.20740 RWF
100 TZS48.41480 RWF
250 TZS121.03700 RWF
500 TZS242.07400 RWF
1000 TZS484.14800 RWF
2000 TZS968.29600 RWF
5000 TZS2420.74000 RWF
10000 TZS4841.48000 RWF
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Tanzanian Shilling
1 RWF2.06549 TZS
5 RWF10.32745 TZS
10 RWF20.65490 TZS
20 RWF41.30980 TZS
50 RWF103.27450 TZS
100 RWF206.54900 TZS
250 RWF516.37250 TZS
500 RWF1032.74500 TZS
1000 RWF2065.49000 TZS
2000 RWF4130.98000 TZS
5000 RWF10327.45000 TZS
10000 RWF20654.90000 TZS