10 Serbian dinars to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert RSD to IDR at the real exchange rate

10 rsd
1,439.69 idr

1.00000 RSD = 143.96900 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8554851.0772589.37311.454771.648560.95136518.3642
1 GBP1.1689311.25925104.4731.700551.927081.1120821.4668
1 USD0.92830.794123182.96411.350451.530340.8831517.0473
1 INR0.01118910.009571890.012053410.01627750.01844580.0106450.205478

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Serbian dinars to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RSD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RSD to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Serbian dinars

RSD to USD

RSD to EUR

RSD to MXN

RSD to GBP

RSD to ZAR

RSD to CAD

RSD to SGD

RSD to INR

Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Indonesian Rupiah
1 RSD143.96900 IDR
5 RSD719.84500 IDR
10 RSD1439.69000 IDR
20 RSD2879.38000 IDR
50 RSD7198.45000 IDR
100 RSD14396.90000 IDR
250 RSD35992.25000 IDR
500 RSD71984.50000 IDR
1000 RSD143969.00000 IDR
2000 RSD287938.00000 IDR
5000 RSD719845.00000 IDR
10000 RSD1439690.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Serbian Dinar
1 IDR0.00695 RSD
5 IDR0.03473 RSD
10 IDR0.06946 RSD
20 IDR0.13892 RSD
50 IDR0.34730 RSD
100 IDR0.69459 RSD
250 IDR1.73648 RSD
500 IDR3.47296 RSD
1000 IDR6.94592 RSD
2000 IDR13.89184 RSD
5000 IDR34.72960 RSD
10000 IDR69.45920 RSD