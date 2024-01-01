10 Romanian leus to Surinamese dollars

Convert RON to SRD at the real exchange rate

10 ron
78.10 srd

1.00000 RON = 7.80967 SRD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:17
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.928351.350351.530690.7945021.346150.8826582.9699
1 EUR1.0771511.454531.648780.8557451.450010.95077589.371
1 CAD0.7405490.68750811.133550.5883670.996890.65364561.4433
1 AUD0.65330.6065080.88218410.5190480.879440.57663554.2042

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Surinamese dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SRD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to SRD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Surinamese Dollar
1 RON7.80967 SRD
5 RON39.04835 SRD
10 RON78.09670 SRD
20 RON156.19340 SRD
50 RON390.48350 SRD
100 RON780.96700 SRD
250 RON1952.41750 SRD
500 RON3904.83500 SRD
1000 RON7809.67000 SRD
2000 RON15619.34000 SRD
5000 RON39048.35000 SRD
10000 RON78096.70000 SRD
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 SRD0.12805 RON
5 SRD0.64023 RON
10 SRD1.28046 RON
20 SRD2.56092 RON
50 SRD6.40230 RON
100 SRD12.80460 RON
250 SRD32.01150 RON
500 SRD64.02300 RON
1000 SRD128.04600 RON
2000 SRD256.09200 RON
5000 SRD640.23000 RON
10000 SRD1280.46000 RON