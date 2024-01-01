2,000 Surinamese dollars to Romanian leus

Convert SRD to RON at the real exchange rate

$1.000 SRD = L0.1340 RON

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:07
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

SRD to RON conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

RON
1 SRD to RONLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.14040.1555
Low0.13210.1321
Average0.13460.1444
Change-4.03%-12.80%
View full history

1 SRD to RON stats

The performance of SRD to RON in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.1404 and a 30 day low of 0.1321. This means the 30 day average was 0.1346. The change for SRD to RON was -4.03.

The performance of SRD to RON in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.1555 and a 90 day low of 0.1321. This means the 90 day average was 0.1444. The change for SRD to RON was -12.80.

Track market ratesView SRD to RON chart

Top currencies

 USDSGDEURAUDCADGBPINRZAR
1 USD11.3460.9541.5351.3960.79484.50118.089
1 SGD0.74310.7091.141.0370.5962.77713.438
1 EUR1.0481.41111.6091.4630.83288.56118.958
1 AUD0.6510.8770.62210.9090.51755.04811.784

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Surinamese dollars to Romanian leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RON in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SRD to RON rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Surinamese dollars

SRD to USD

SRD to SGD

SRD to EUR

SRD to AUD

SRD to CAD

SRD to GBP

SRD to INR

SRD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Surinamese Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 SRD0.13397 RON
5 SRD0.66987 RON
10 SRD1.33973 RON
20 SRD2.67946 RON
50 SRD6.69865 RON
100 SRD13.39730 RON
250 SRD33.49325 RON
500 SRD66.98650 RON
1000 SRD133.97300 RON
2000 SRD267.94600 RON
5000 SRD669.86500 RON
10000 SRD1,339.73000 RON
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Surinamese Dollar
1 RON7.46417 SRD
5 RON37.32085 SRD
10 RON74.64170 SRD
20 RON149.28340 SRD
50 RON373.20850 SRD
100 RON746.41700 SRD
250 RON1,866.04250 SRD
500 RON3,732.08500 SRD
1000 RON7,464.17000 SRD
2000 RON14,928.34000 SRD
5000 RON37,320.85000 SRD
10000 RON74,641.70000 SRD