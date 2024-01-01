10 Romanian leus to Omani rials

Convert RON to OMR at the real exchange rate

10 ron
0.833 omr

1.00000 RON = 0.08328 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:53
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8558651.0767589.35261.454471.64880.95084518.3683
1 GBP1.1684111.25805104.3981.699371.926421.1109821.4611
1 USD0.928750.794881182.98361.35081.531280.8830517.059
1 INR0.01119160.009578770.012050610.01627790.01845280.01064130.205571

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Omani rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and OMR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to OMR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Omani Rial
1 RON0.08328 OMR
5 RON0.41642 OMR
10 RON0.83284 OMR
20 RON1.66568 OMR
50 RON4.16419 OMR
100 RON8.32839 OMR
250 RON20.82097 OMR
500 RON41.64195 OMR
1000 RON83.28390 OMR
2000 RON166.56780 OMR
5000 RON416.41950 OMR
10000 RON832.83900 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Romanian Leu
1 OMR12.00710 RON
5 OMR60.03550 RON
10 OMR120.07100 RON
20 OMR240.14200 RON
50 OMR600.35500 RON
100 OMR1200.71000 RON
250 OMR3001.77500 RON
500 OMR6003.55000 RON
1000 OMR12007.10000 RON
2000 OMR24014.20000 RON
5000 OMR60035.50000 RON
10000 OMR120071.00000 RON