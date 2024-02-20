1 thousand Romanian leus to Costa Rican colóns

Convert RON to CRC at the real exchange rate

1,000 ron
111,638 crc

1.00000 RON = 111.63800 CRC

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:25
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8555651.0768589.36141.454341.648950.9506318.364
1 GBP1.1688211.25865104.4481.699871.927341.1111121.4643
1 USD0.928650.794502182.98411.350551.531280.8827517.0534
1 INR0.01119050.009574150.012050510.01627480.01845260.01063760.205502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Costa Rican colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CRC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to CRC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Costa Rican Colón
1 RON111.63800 CRC
5 RON558.19000 CRC
10 RON1116.38000 CRC
20 RON2232.76000 CRC
50 RON5581.90000 CRC
100 RON11163.80000 CRC
250 RON27909.50000 CRC
500 RON55819.00000 CRC
1000 RON111638.00000 CRC
2000 RON223276.00000 CRC
5000 RON558190.00000 CRC
10000 RON1116380.00000 CRC
Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Romanian Leu
1 CRC0.00896 RON
5 CRC0.04479 RON
10 CRC0.08958 RON
20 CRC0.17915 RON
50 CRC0.44788 RON
100 CRC0.89575 RON
250 CRC2.23938 RON
500 CRC4.47877 RON
1000 CRC8.95754 RON
2000 CRC17.91508 RON
5000 CRC44.78770 RON
10000 CRC89.57540 RON