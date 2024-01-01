50 Polish zloty to CFP francs

Convert PLN to XPF at the real exchange rate

50 pln
1,362 xpf

1.000 PLN = 27.24 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:26
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8551.06388.9391.4691.6580.9718.129
1 GBP1.1711.244104.0671.7191.941.13521.213
1 USD0.9410.804183.6721.3821.560.91317.056
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.204

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Polish zloty to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PLN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PLN to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Polish zloty

PLN to USD

PLN to EUR

PLN to GBP

PLN to INR

PLN to CHF

PLN to KRW

PLN to NOK

PLN to CZK

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Polish Zloty / CFP Franc
1 PLN27.23870 XPF
5 PLN136.19350 XPF
10 PLN272.38700 XPF
20 PLN544.77400 XPF
50 PLN1,361.93500 XPF
100 PLN2,723.87000 XPF
250 PLN6,809.67500 XPF
500 PLN13,619.35000 XPF
1000 PLN27,238.70000 XPF
2000 PLN54,477.40000 XPF
5000 PLN136,193.50000 XPF
10000 PLN272,387.00000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Polish Zloty
1 XPF0.03671 PLN
5 XPF0.18356 PLN
10 XPF0.36713 PLN
20 XPF0.73425 PLN
50 XPF1.83563 PLN
100 XPF3.67125 PLN
250 XPF9.17813 PLN
500 XPF18.35625 PLN
1000 XPF36.71250 PLN
2000 XPF73.42500 PLN
5000 XPF183.56250 PLN
10000 XPF367.12500 PLN