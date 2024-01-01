5 Pakistani rupees to CFP francs

Convert PKR to XPF at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
2 xpf

1.000 PKR = 0.4015 XPF

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:18
1 EUR10.8551.06488.9681.4671.6590.97217.949
1 GBP1.1711.246104.111.7171.9411.13721.004
1 USD0.940.803183.5891.3791.5580.91316.864
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0160.0190.0110.202

How to convert Pakistani rupees to CFP francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XPF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to XPF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / CFP Franc
1 PKR0.40145 XPF
5 PKR2.00727 XPF
10 PKR4.01453 XPF
20 PKR8.02906 XPF
50 PKR20.07265 XPF
100 PKR40.14530 XPF
250 PKR100.36325 XPF
500 PKR200.72650 XPF
1000 PKR401.45300 XPF
2000 PKR802.90600 XPF
5000 PKR2,007.26500 XPF
10000 PKR4,014.53000 XPF
Conversion rates CFP Franc / Pakistani Rupee
1 XPF2.49095 PKR
5 XPF12.45475 PKR
10 XPF24.90950 PKR
20 XPF49.81900 PKR
50 XPF124.54750 PKR
100 XPF249.09500 PKR
250 XPF622.73750 PKR
500 XPF1,245.47500 PKR
1000 XPF2,490.95000 PKR
2000 XPF4,981.90000 PKR
5000 XPF12,454.75000 PKR
10000 XPF24,909.50000 PKR