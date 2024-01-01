1 thousand Pakistani rupees to Uzbekistan soms

Convert PKR to UZS at the real exchange rate

1,000 pkr
45,538.30 uzs

1.000 PKR = 45.54 UZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:07
Track the exchange rate
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Uzbekistan Som
1 PKR45.53830 UZS
5 PKR227.69150 UZS
10 PKR455.38300 UZS
20 PKR910.76600 UZS
50 PKR2,276.91500 UZS
100 PKR4,553.83000 UZS
250 PKR11,384.57500 UZS
500 PKR22,769.15000 UZS
1000 PKR45,538.30000 UZS
2000 PKR91,076.60000 UZS
5000 PKR227,691.50000 UZS
10000 PKR455,383.00000 UZS
Conversion rates Uzbekistan Som / Pakistani Rupee
1 UZS0.02196 PKR
5 UZS0.10980 PKR
10 UZS0.21959 PKR
20 UZS0.43919 PKR
50 UZS1.09798 PKR
100 UZS2.19595 PKR
250 UZS5.48988 PKR
500 UZS10.97975 PKR
1000 UZS21.95950 PKR
2000 UZS43.91900 PKR
5000 UZS109.79750 PKR
10000 UZS219.59500 PKR