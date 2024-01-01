100 Pakistani rupees to Malagasy ariaries

Convert PKR to MGA at the real exchange rate

100 pkr
1,577 mga

1.000 PKR = 15.77 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.94183.6130.8033.6721.383.75132.497
1 EUR1.063188.8470.8543.9021.4663.98634.531
1 INR0.0120.01110.010.0440.0170.0450.389
1 GBP1.2451.171104.06914.5711.7174.66940.447

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Malagasy ariaries

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MGA in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MGA rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Malagasy Ariary
1 PKR15.77050 MGA
5 PKR78.85250 MGA
10 PKR157.70500 MGA
20 PKR315.41000 MGA
50 PKR788.52500 MGA
100 PKR1,577.05000 MGA
250 PKR3,942.62500 MGA
500 PKR7,885.25000 MGA
1000 PKR15,770.50000 MGA
2000 PKR31,541.00000 MGA
5000 PKR78,852.50000 MGA
10000 PKR157,705.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Pakistani Rupee
1 MGA0.06341 PKR
5 MGA0.31705 PKR
10 MGA0.63410 PKR
20 MGA1.26819 PKR
50 MGA3.17047 PKR
100 MGA6.34095 PKR
250 MGA15.85237 PKR
500 MGA31.70475 PKR
1000 MGA63.40950 PKR
2000 MGA126.81900 PKR
5000 MGA317.04750 PKR
10000 MGA634.09500 PKR