500 Malagasy ariaries to Pakistani rupees

Convert MGA to PKR at the real exchange rate

Ar1.000 MGA = ₨0.05988 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:14
MGA to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

PKR
1 MGA to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.06070.0616
Low0.05980.0598
Average0.06020.0609
Change-1.31%-2.37%
1 MGA to PKR stats

The performance of MGA to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0607 and a 30 day low of 0.0598. This means the 30 day average was 0.0602. The change for MGA to PKR was -1.31.

The performance of MGA to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0616 and a 90 day low of 0.0598. This means the 90 day average was 0.0609. The change for MGA to PKR was -2.37.

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPNZDSGDZARAUD
1 USD10.9481.3970.791.71.34218.1131.535
1 EUR1.05511.4730.8331.7931.41619.1031.619
1 CAD0.7160.67910.5661.2170.96112.9661.099
1 GBP1.2661.21.76812.1511.69922.9241.942

Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Pakistani Rupee
1 MGA0.05988 PKR
5 MGA0.29940 PKR
10 MGA0.59879 PKR
20 MGA1.19759 PKR
50 MGA2.99397 PKR
100 MGA5.98794 PKR
250 MGA14.96985 PKR
500 MGA29.93970 PKR
1000 MGA59.87940 PKR
2000 MGA119.75880 PKR
5000 MGA299.39700 PKR
10000 MGA598.79400 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Malagasy Ariary
1 PKR16.70020 MGA
5 PKR83.50100 MGA
10 PKR167.00200 MGA
20 PKR334.00400 MGA
50 PKR835.01000 MGA
100 PKR1,670.02000 MGA
250 PKR4,175.05000 MGA
500 PKR8,350.10000 MGA
1000 PKR16,700.20000 MGA
2000 PKR33,400.40000 MGA
5000 PKR83,501.00000 MGA
10000 PKR167,002.00000 MGA