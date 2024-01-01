5 Pakistani rupees to Moldovan leus

Convert PKR to MDL at the real exchange rate

5 pkr
0.32 mdl

1.000 PKR = 0.06411 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:59
How to convert Pakistani rupees to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 PKR0.06411 MDL
5 PKR0.32057 MDL
10 PKR0.64114 MDL
20 PKR1.28228 MDL
50 PKR3.20570 MDL
100 PKR6.41140 MDL
250 PKR16.02850 MDL
500 PKR32.05700 MDL
1000 PKR64.11400 MDL
2000 PKR128.22800 MDL
5000 PKR320.57000 MDL
10000 PKR641.14000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Pakistani Rupee
1 MDL15.59720 PKR
5 MDL77.98600 PKR
10 MDL155.97200 PKR
20 MDL311.94400 PKR
50 MDL779.86000 PKR
100 MDL1,559.72000 PKR
250 MDL3,899.30000 PKR
500 MDL7,798.60000 PKR
1000 MDL15,597.20000 PKR
2000 MDL31,194.40000 PKR
5000 MDL77,986.00000 PKR
10000 MDL155,972.00000 PKR