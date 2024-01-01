5 Moldovan leus to Pakistani rupees

Convert MDL to PKR at the real exchange rate

L1.000 MDL = ₨15.26 PKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:13
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

MDL to PKR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

PKR
1 MDL to PKRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High15.647116.1498
Low15.261315.2613
Average15.526615.8187
Change-2.47%-4.88%
View full history

1 MDL to PKR stats

The performance of MDL to PKR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 15.6471 and a 30 day low of 15.2613. This means the 30 day average was 15.5266. The change for MDL to PKR was -2.47.

The performance of MDL to PKR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 16.1498 and a 90 day low of 15.2613. This means the 90 day average was 15.8187. The change for MDL to PKR was -4.88.

Track market ratesView MDL to PKR chart

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.7918.1191.3971.53784.4271.7011.343
1 GBP1.265122.9221.7681.944106.8082.1521.699
1 ZAR0.0550.04410.0770.0854.660.0940.074
1 CAD0.7160.56612.96711.160.4231.2180.961

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Pakistani rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and PKR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to PKR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Pakistani Rupee
1 MDL15.26130 PKR
5 MDL76.30650 PKR
10 MDL152.61300 PKR
20 MDL305.22600 PKR
50 MDL763.06500 PKR
100 MDL1,526.13000 PKR
250 MDL3,815.32500 PKR
500 MDL7,630.65000 PKR
1000 MDL15,261.30000 PKR
2000 MDL30,522.60000 PKR
5000 MDL76,306.50000 PKR
10000 MDL152,613.00000 PKR
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Moldovan Leu
1 PKR0.06553 MDL
5 PKR0.32763 MDL
10 PKR0.65525 MDL
20 PKR1.31051 MDL
50 PKR3.27626 MDL
100 PKR6.55253 MDL
250 PKR16.38133 MDL
500 PKR32.76265 MDL
1000 PKR65.52530 MDL
2000 PKR131.05060 MDL
5000 PKR327.62650 MDL
10000 PKR655.25300 MDL