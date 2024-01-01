500 Pakistani rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert PKR to IDR at the real exchange rate

500 pkr
29,081.25 idr

1.000 PKR = 58.16 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:30
1 EUR10.8541.06388.8421.4661.6570.9717.889
1 GBP1.17111.244104.0511.7171.9411.13720.951
1 USD0.9410.804183.6121.381.560.91316.836
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Indonesian Rupiah
1 PKR58.16250 IDR
5 PKR290.81250 IDR
10 PKR581.62500 IDR
20 PKR1,163.25000 IDR
50 PKR2,908.12500 IDR
100 PKR5,816.25000 IDR
250 PKR14,540.62500 IDR
500 PKR29,081.25000 IDR
1000 PKR58,162.50000 IDR
2000 PKR116,325.00000 IDR
5000 PKR290,812.50000 IDR
10000 PKR581,625.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Pakistani Rupee
1 IDR0.01719 PKR
5 IDR0.08597 PKR
10 IDR0.17193 PKR
20 IDR0.34386 PKR
50 IDR0.85966 PKR
100 IDR1.71932 PKR
250 IDR4.29830 PKR
500 IDR8.59660 PKR
1000 IDR17.19320 PKR
2000 IDR34.38640 PKR
5000 IDR85.96600 PKR
10000 IDR171.93200 PKR