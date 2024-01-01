100 Pakistani rupees to Ethiopian birrs

Convert PKR to ETB at the real exchange rate

100 pkr
20.47 etb

1.000 PKR = 0.2047 ETB

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:08
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8541.06388.8491.4661.6560.97117.891
1 GBP1.17111.245104.0811.7181.941.13720.958
1 USD0.9410.803183.5761.3791.5580.91316.829
1 INR0.0110.010.01210.0170.0190.0110.201

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Ethiopian birrs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ETB in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to ETB rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Ethiopian Birr
1 PKR0.20470 ETB
5 PKR1.02349 ETB
10 PKR2.04697 ETB
20 PKR4.09394 ETB
50 PKR10.23485 ETB
100 PKR20.46970 ETB
250 PKR51.17425 ETB
500 PKR102.34850 ETB
1000 PKR204.69700 ETB
2000 PKR409.39400 ETB
5000 PKR1,023.48500 ETB
10000 PKR2,046.97000 ETB
Conversion rates Ethiopian Birr / Pakistani Rupee
1 ETB4.88528 PKR
5 ETB24.42640 PKR
10 ETB48.85280 PKR
20 ETB97.70560 PKR
50 ETB244.26400 PKR
100 ETB488.52800 PKR
250 ETB1,221.32000 PKR
500 ETB2,442.64000 PKR
1000 ETB4,885.28000 PKR
2000 ETB9,770.56000 PKR
5000 ETB24,426.40000 PKR
10000 ETB48,852.80000 PKR