2,000 Omani rials to British pounds sterling

Convert OMR to GBP at the real exchange rate

2,000 omr
4,060.88 gbp

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = £2.030 GBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:40
Track the exchange rate

We can't send money between these currencies

We're working on it. Sign up to get notified, and we’ll let you know as soon as we can.

Get notified when we launch

OMR to GBP conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

Waiting on a better rate?

Set an alert now, and we’ll tell you when it gets better. And with our daily summaries, you’ll never miss out on the latest news.

1 OMR to GBPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2.04112.0794
Low1.99641.9964
Average2.01622.0375
Change0.18%-1.84%
View full history

1 OMR to GBP stats

The performance of OMR to GBP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2.0411 and a 30 day low of 1.9964. This means the 30 day average was 2.0162. The change for OMR to GBP was 0.18.

The performance of OMR to GBP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2.0794 and a 90 day low of 1.9964. This means the 90 day average was 2.0375. The change for OMR to GBP was -1.84.

Track market rates

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.3461.5131.6770.93721.01
1 GBP1.17311.279107.1481.7751.9671.09924.645
1 USD0.9170.782183.7621.3881.5370.85919.266
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.23

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Omani rials to British pounds sterling

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to GBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Omani rials

OMR to USD

OMR to EUR

OMR to GBP

OMR to INR

OMR to JPY

OMR to RUB

OMR to AUD

OMR to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Omani Rial / British Pound Sterling
1 OMR2.03044 GBP
5 OMR10.15220 GBP
10 OMR20.30440 GBP
20 OMR40.60880 GBP
50 OMR101.52200 GBP
100 OMR203.04400 GBP
250 OMR507.61000 GBP
500 OMR1,015.22000 GBP
1000 OMR2,030.44000 GBP
2000 OMR4,060.88000 GBP
5000 OMR10,152.20000 GBP
10000 OMR20,304.40000 GBP
Conversion rates British Pound Sterling / Omani Rial
1 GBP0.49251 OMR
5 GBP2.46253 OMR
10 GBP4.92505 OMR
20 GBP9.85010 OMR
50 GBP24.62525 OMR
100 GBP49.25050 OMR
250 GBP123.12625 OMR
500 GBP246.25250 OMR
1000 GBP492.50500 OMR
2000 GBP985.01000 OMR
5000 GBP2,462.52500 OMR
10000 GBP4,925.05000 OMR