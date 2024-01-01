10 thousand Omani rials to Canadian dollars

Convert OMR to CAD at the real exchange rate

10,000 omr
36,041.90 cad

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = C$3.604 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:26
OMR to CAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to CADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High3.60643.6064
Low3.53733.5327
Average3.56773.5586
Change1.72%1.48%
1 OMR to CAD stats

The performance of OMR to CAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 3.6064 and a 30 day low of 3.5373. This means the 30 day average was 3.5677. The change for OMR to CAD was 1.72.

The performance of OMR to CAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 3.6064 and a 90 day low of 3.5327. This means the 90 day average was 3.5586. The change for OMR to CAD was 1.48.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

How to convert Omani rials to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select OMR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current OMR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Canadian Dollar
1 OMR3.60419 CAD
5 OMR18.02095 CAD
10 OMR36.04190 CAD
20 OMR72.08380 CAD
50 OMR180.20950 CAD
100 OMR360.41900 CAD
250 OMR901.04750 CAD
500 OMR1,802.09500 CAD
1000 OMR3,604.19000 CAD
2000 OMR7,208.38000 CAD
5000 OMR18,020.95000 CAD
10000 OMR36,041.90000 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 CAD0.27746 OMR
5 CAD1.38728 OMR
10 CAD2.77455 OMR
20 CAD5.54910 OMR
50 CAD13.87275 OMR
100 CAD27.74550 OMR
250 CAD69.36375 OMR
500 CAD138.72750 OMR
1000 CAD277.45500 OMR
2000 CAD554.91000 OMR
5000 CAD1,387.27500 OMR
10000 CAD2,774.55000 OMR