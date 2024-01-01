Omani rials to Barbadian dollars today

Convert OMR to BBD at the real exchange rate

1,000 omr
5,194.67 bbd

ر.ع.1.000 OMR = Bds$5.195 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:03
OMR to BBD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 OMR to BBDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High5.19525.1965
Low5.19455.1945
Average5.19485.1951
Change0.00%-0.02%
1 OMR to BBD stats

The performance of OMR to BBD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 5.1952 and a 30 day low of 5.1945. This means the 30 day average was 5.1948. The change for OMR to BBD was 0.00.

The performance of OMR to BBD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 5.1965 and a 90 day low of 5.1945. This means the 90 day average was 5.1951. The change for OMR to BBD was -0.02.

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Omani Rial / Barbadian Dollar
1 OMR5.19467 BBD
5 OMR25.97335 BBD
10 OMR51.94670 BBD
20 OMR103.89340 BBD
50 OMR259.73350 BBD
100 OMR519.46700 BBD
250 OMR1,298.66750 BBD
500 OMR2,597.33500 BBD
1000 OMR5,194.67000 BBD
2000 OMR10,389.34000 BBD
5000 OMR25,973.35000 BBD
10000 OMR51,946.70000 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Omani Rial
1 BBD0.19251 OMR
5 BBD0.96253 OMR
10 BBD1.92505 OMR
20 BBD3.85010 OMR
50 BBD9.62525 OMR
100 BBD19.25050 OMR
250 BBD48.12625 OMR
500 BBD96.25250 OMR
1000 BBD192.50500 OMR
2000 BBD385.01000 OMR
5000 BBD962.52500 OMR
10000 BBD1,925.05000 OMR