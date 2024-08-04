5 New Zealand dollars to Ugandan shillings

Convert NZD to UGX at the real exchange rate

5 nzd
11,076 ugx

$1.000 NZD = Ush2,215 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:39
NZD to UGX conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NZD to UGXLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High2,273.33002,358.0900
Low2,188.62002,188.6200
Average2,231.58972,277.0553
Change-2.45%-1.92%
1 NZD to UGX stats

The performance of NZD to UGX in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 2,273.3300 and a 30 day low of 2,188.6200. This means the 30 day average was 2,231.5897. The change for NZD to UGX was -2.45.

The performance of NZD to UGX in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 2,358.0900 and a 90 day low of 2,188.6200. This means the 90 day average was 2,277.0553. The change for NZD to UGX was -1.92.

Top currencies

 USDAUDGBPEURINRCADCHFJPY
1 USD11.5350.7810.91683.7851.3870.858146.495
1 AUD0.65110.5090.59654.5740.9030.55995.42
1 GBP1.2811.96611.173107.3171.7761.099187.638
1 EUR1.0921.6770.853191.5061.5140.937160.01

Conversion rates New Zealand Dollar / Ugandan Shilling
1 NZD2,215.19000 UGX
5 NZD11,075.95000 UGX
10 NZD22,151.90000 UGX
20 NZD44,303.80000 UGX
50 NZD110,759.50000 UGX
100 NZD221,519.00000 UGX
250 NZD553,797.50000 UGX
500 NZD1,107,595.00000 UGX
1000 NZD2,215,190.00000 UGX
2000 NZD4,430,380.00000 UGX
5000 NZD11,075,950.00000 UGX
10000 NZD22,151,900.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / New Zealand Dollar
1 UGX0.00045 NZD
5 UGX0.00226 NZD
10 UGX0.00451 NZD
20 UGX0.00903 NZD
50 UGX0.02257 NZD
100 UGX0.04514 NZD
250 UGX0.11286 NZD
500 UGX0.22571 NZD
1000 UGX0.45143 NZD
2000 UGX0.90286 NZD
5000 UGX2.25714 NZD
10000 UGX4.51428 NZD